Patricia Fuller

Fuller, Patricia Jean, age 90 of Rosemount, MN passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023. Pat was born in Wisconsin on March 16, 1932, and then after high school moved to Duluth to go to college at St. Scholastica. She worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s in Duluth for many years.“ Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Josiah; son, Mark Gainey; siblings, Frances (David) Zak, and Thomas Bugel, also by brother-in-law, Carl Piette. She is survived by her loving children, Mary Gainey, Ann (Mark) Johnson, and Patrick Gainey; grandchildren, Ian, Orth, Nicole, Suana, Max, and Luke; sister, Mary Alice Piette; sister-in-law, Donna Bugel, also by other relatives and friends. Gathering of family and friends will take place from 12 PM to 2 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001). With a Mass of Christian Burial Being Planned for the Summer of 2023 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 11651 US-53 BUS, Solon Springs, WI, with burial at church cemetery.

