Noreen K. Holsclaw, 75, of Superior, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services.

She was born on June 2, 1948, in Moose Lake, MN, to Maurice and Anita (Bergendahl) Johnson. She married Clyde ‘Butch’ Holsclaw on Nov. 15, 1975, and they celebrated 44 years of marriage until his death in 2020.

Noreen treasured her family, especially spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed FaceTime and wine with her sisters. She loved art, especially painting, and enjoyed fishing and camping.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband; stepson, Todd Holsclaw; brother, Robert Johnson; and sister, Bonnie Johnson.

Noreen is survived by her children, Jeff (Kim) Holsclaw of St. Croix Falls, WI, Cory (Leah) Holsclaw of Iron River, and Andy (Sarah) Holsclaw of Lake Nebagamon; stepchildren, Terry (Cinnamon) Holsclaw of Richfield, UT, Melissa (Ryan) DeMuth of Esko, MN, and Michelle (Rick) Manor of Wascott, WI; 19 Grandchildren; 8 Great Grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Jerry) Stejskal of Bend, OR, Jeanie (Eli) Essa of Burbank, CA, Richard (Nancy) Johnson, of Los Angeles, and Randy (Stacy) Johnson of Bena, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday Aug. 18th from 11:00 a.m. until the Noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael Catholic Church, 68105 S George St., Iron River, WI 54847, with Rev. Fr. Joji Boyapati as celebrant. Burial will be in Iron River City Cemetery.

A luncheon will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Moon Lake Park, Iron River.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com.