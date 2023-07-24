Neil R. Lagro

Neil Roger Lagro, 89, of Superior, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Superior on November 22, 1933, to Clio (Baumgartner) and Hjalmer Lagro.

Neil served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy.

On October 17, 1959, Neil was united in marriage to Patsy Anderson in Rush City, MN.

As a long time, member of the Operating Engineers Local #139, he worked for various contractors in numerous states.

Hunting and fishing were some of his interests.

Preceding him in death were his parents; great granddaughters, Kinsley Elliana Kimmes and Mary Sloane Coghill; and nephew, Brad Lagro.

Survivors include his wife Patsy of over 63 years; children, Tracy (Mark) Miller, Randy (Kim) Lagro, and Kim (Brad) Izzard; grandchildren, Jordan (Scott) Krisak, Justin (Sarah) Izzard, Farynn Kimmes, Paige (Matthew) Coghill, Faydra Lagro, Mary Miller, and Kallyn Lagro; great grandchildren, Kolton, Kloey, Kamryn, Julian, Sawyer, Kayson, and Porter; and brother, Kent Lagro.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Superior Town Hall, 4917 S. State Road 35, Superior.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com