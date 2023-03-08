Dec. 28, 1956 - March 7, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Nancy Kay Monaghan Beery, DO, 66, Duluth, Minn., died Tuesday, March 7, in Solvay Hospice House.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 12, at Downs-LeSage Funeral Home in Superior, Wis. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, March 13, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church in Duluth. Deacon Daniel Felton will celebrate the Mass.

