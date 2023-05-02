Nancy Ann Cassel passed softly from this life on swift angel’s wings surrounded by family on 4/23/2023. She was a 1st generation American born of Swedish descent 2/27/1942 in Superior, WI to Carl and Mildred Nelson. She grew up competitive figure skating, tap dancing, active in girl scouts, band and was a state champion markswoman. Nancy was an accomplished flutist and pianist and was invited to play with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. Idyllic summers were spent on Lake Nebagamon, WI in the cabin her builder father created; swimming, waterskiing, boating, and fishing as well as adventures on the family farm with cousins, Aunts, Uncles and Grandparent’s.

She was inspired to become a nurse after visiting her Grandma in the hospital when she was in the 7th grade. She graduated from the St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, Duluth, MN. Nancy was a highly skilled registered nurse in many settings including emergency medicine, skilled nursing, labor and delivery, and orthopedics in WI, AZ, and CO. She finished her nursing career as the Utilization Review Manager for Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO.

She was an avid bridge player, Elk’s Club member and enjoyed snowmobiling, hosting many an early morning group breakfast after a night of riding under the forest moonlight. She volunteered in her children’s schools for hearing and vision testing, figure skating and hockey clubs, girl and boy scouts, church music director, homeowner associations, and Operation Desert Storm Military Mothers. She was a gifted seamstress, embroiderer, and knitter.

After nursing, Nancy pursued her interest in dog breeding, educating, and assisting others, showing, and judging her beloved Cairn Terriers and English Setters. Tosaig Cairns was highly successful on the local, state, and national level as she worked to refine breed genetics and even participated in a national study to further genetic science.

Nancy met the love of her life John in school, and they started dating after connecting again when John was discharged from the Navy. They were married on 8/22/1964 and renewed their vows on their 45th wedding anniversary. During their almost 59 years together they enjoyed many adventures and diverse cultures traveling around the world and living in WI, CO, AZ, and NM including time in Tehran, Iran where John worked with American Bell International Inc.

Nancy is survived by her husband John, two children, Dawn Nash (Steven) and Justin Cassel (Denise), and three grandchildren, Connor (Megan) Nash, Kylie Nash and James Cassel.

Our beloved beautiful, intelligent Spouse, Mom and Grandma has left this world a better place by the gifts she gave not only to us but as a caring nurse and friend to all. Her gentle light and spirit will forever live on in our hearts.

Our family’s sincerest gratitude to Becky M., Jean D., and the Presbyterian Health Home Hospice Team.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 5/13/2023 at Christ the King Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m., 950 Vindicator Dr., Colorado Springs, CO. 80919. Reception to follow at the Nash home. Interment will be held at a later date at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite organization in Nancy’s memory are appreciated.

“And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.”

Ecclesiastes 12:7

“I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, thou he dies, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.”

John 11:25

Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.