Michael Ray Johnson, 75, of Gordon, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospice.

Michael was born in Superior on March 18, 1948, the son of Elaine (Johnson) Huotari.

He graduated from Superior High School and went on to work for SWL&P starting in May of 1970. He started out as a meter reader, then went on to work with the mud crew, as a caulker tapper, a welder, and eventually a Foreman before he retired at 65.

Michael was an amazing father and enjoyed spending time with his children. He especially loved to take them fishing and hunting, and always attended their sporting events.

Preceding him in death was his mother; son, James Johnson; daughter, Sheri Smiley; and brother, Barry Johnson.

Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet; son, Mark Johnson of Superior; son-in-law, David Smiley of Minong; grandchildren, Allison Johnson, Xander Smiley, Carter Smiley, and Aiden Smiley; great grandchild, Shelby; siblings, Roger (Wanda) Johnson, Marsha Sislo, Greg Houtari, Nancy (Charlie) Law, and Bradley Houtari; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Sunday June 25th at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Burial will be in River Hill Cemetery, Dairyland WI on Monday June 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com.