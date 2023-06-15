Michael ‘Mike’ L. Denny

Michael ‘Mike’ Lee Denny, 75, of Brule, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023, of natural causes at his home.

Michael was the middle child of Allen ‘Swede” and Esther (Swenson) Denny, born on May 5, 1948. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1966, and also graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a degree in Education. Mike was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and was stationed at Nurnberg, Germany.

Mike worked at South Shore and Northwestern Schools. Mike also worked for the Town of Brule and the Boys Camp in Lake Nebagamon driving campers to their great adventures. Mike loved to drive and could be found driving all over the northern part of Wisconsin. He traveled to Australia and shared his adventures with students.

Mike enjoyed sports - in early years playing sports and later years following his favorite teams on TV.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brother, Allen ‘Murf’ (Patricia) Denny of Brule and sister, Donna (Bruce) Bergsten of Poplar. He is also survived by two nieces, Christine (Korey) Karo, of Iron River and Kimberly (Brian) Fran of Superior; great niece, Hailey Gronquist of Superior and great nephew Josh Karo of Iron River.

A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.