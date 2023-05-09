Michael (Duck) S. McDonald

76 Lifelong Superior Resident died May 4, 2023 in Duluth, MN. Born 10/17/1946 son of Helen (Satter) and Allen McDonald. Survived by his wife Sandra (DeMoure) McDonald, his sons Michael (Amy) and Mark (Anita) McDonald. Grandchildren Taylor (Paige), Caleb, Lily, Zander, Matthew and great-granddaughter Aretta Rose McDonald. Twin sister Pat Mhyre, Gloria Homich. Dogs Tank and Lilbit. Proceeded in death by brothers Archie, Jerry and Marland, sister Ailene Gonser, parents & in-laws, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Retired 30 years Warehouseman and lifetime member of Moose 606. He was in the army. Celebration of Life on May 19th at Aces on 29th Superior, WI from 1-5 p.m.