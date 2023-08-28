Melvin John Smith

Melvin (Mel) John Smith, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Webb Lake, WI on August 16th, 2023.

Melvin was born September 24th, 1940, to Phillip and Ruth Smith in Siren, WI. Melvin served in The U.S. Army and was a very hard-working man who always needed to be working on something. He provided so much for his family, which included helping build many of our homes. Above everything else, he loved spending time with family and making them laugh with his quick wit and humor. He was passionate about Football and loved to watch his team, The Green Bay Packers. Melvin watched every Super Bowl and will sadly miss the next one.

He is preceded in death by his parents; His true love, Patricia Smith; sisters, Marilyn Olson and Mavis Johnson; and brothers, Paul and Phillip Smith.

Melvin is survived by his sister, Betty Coyle; and will be truly missed by his children, Susan Dennistoun, Tammy Hopkins, Butch Smith, and Missy Smith (TimI) Ayers; grandchildren, Jason Smith, Jessica (Chad) Atkins, Kyle Matheson, Brandy Smith, Nick Smith, Matt (Mariah) Smith, and Jake Smith. He will also be missed by many other friends and family members who loved him, including 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

Please join us at Mel’s celebration of life on 9/10/23 at his home: 2654 Ken Dorsey Drive, Webb Lake, WI 54830 12:00-4:00pm with a prayer service at 1pm.

Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. www.swedberg-taylor.com.