Melvin “Butch” Beckwell

Melvin “Butch” Clarence Beckwell, 83 died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Solon Springs, WI.

He was born on August 24, 1939, in Superior, WI to Eva (Preston) and Clarence Beckwell.

Butch served in the Army National Guard for three years. He was employed as a journeyman electrician working for Benson Electric primarily working on the great lake’s ships.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Rosie and his brother, Carl.

He is survived by his wife, Leola; his daughters, Donna Bryant and Mary Brown; his sons, John Beckwell and Dale (Linda) Beckwell; four grandchildren; his sister, Georgia Henry and his brother, James Beckwell.

No Services are planned at this time.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. is assisting the family with arrangements.