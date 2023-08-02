Melba I. Langford-Bentley

A light just went out of this world and now heaven is a much brighter place.

Melba was born March 16, 1938, in Marlow, Oklahoma to JC and Estelle Lamb.

Melba lived! Melba loved! Melba had a big heart with room for everyone!

Survivors include her daughters, Dana Langford, and Lea (Tim) Wermter; grandchildren, Lina (David) Stock, Donald (Halley) Acton, Kady (Gavin) Saari, Timothy (Lily) Wermter; great-grandchildren, Timothy III, Luna, Izzadore, Lyra and Ozzwyn; brothers, Theo and Roger Lamb; brother-in-law, Jack (Pam) Langford; sister-in-law, Elaine Langford, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Hawthorne Town Hall.