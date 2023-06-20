April 17, 1933 - Jan. 20, 2023

BARNES, Wis. - Marylin L. Burger, 89, Barnes, Wis., died Friday, Jan. 20, in her home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior, Wis. Pastor Darrell Kyle will officiate. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hawthorne, Wis. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the family home on Lake Ellison in Barnes.

