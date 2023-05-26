Mary Lu Gallagher, 91 of Superior, died Tuesday May 23, 2023, at Encompass Healthcare and Assisted Living in Superior.

Mary Lu was born in Superior on May 15, 1932, daughter of Edward and Mae (Sampson) Klinzing. She was a lifelong resident of Superior, and her most beloved childhood memories were spending summers at her grandparents farm and family cabin in Solon Springs. Mary Lu attended most of her early school years at Sacred Heart Elementary School and then went on to graduate from Superior Cathedral High School in 1950. She went on to attend the University Wisconsin Superior- State Teachers College where she was a member of the Tau Alpha Chi sorority. Mary Lu graduated with an elementary teaching degree in 1954 and would go on to teach in schools across Wisconsin, and briefly in Minnesota, for nearly 40 years. Her first teaching assignment after college was at Franklin Elementary School in Manitowoc, WI, the site of the first public kindergarten in WI. Many years later, Mary Lu started one of the first preschool programs in Superior, WI at Cathedral School during the resurgence and rapid expansion of early childhood education in the 1980s. The Cathedral School preschool and 4K program continues to thrive to this day.

On February 2, 1957, Mary Lu married the love of her life, John W. “Jack” Gallagher. Soon after they were married, Jack and Mary Lu bought a large piece of land on the Nemadji Loop Road. It was in the “House That Jack Built” where they raised their three children, James, Timothy, and Patrick. Jack and Mary Lu loved welcoming guests into their home, and hosted foreign exchange students for many years. Many family, friends, and neighbors have fond memories of swimming in the pool and sledding during the winter months, riding horses and exploring the forest along the Nemadji River, and spending time outside on their beautiful property. Jack and Mary Lu celebrated 57 years of marriage before he passed away in 2004.

After retiring from teaching in the mid-1990’s, Mary Lu never slowed down. She loved traveling, gardening, singing for her church choir and the Superior Singers, swimming at the Douglas County YMCA, and playing Canasta with her friends. Mary Lu felt a deep obligation to serve God and her community and did so in countless ways over the years. She was a long time member of St. Anthony’s, St. Williams, and Cathedral churches and was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Cathedral Altar Society. Mary Lu volunteered through the Friends of Pattison and Amnicon State Parks, the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, she traveled to Nicaragua and served with the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners program, and enjoyed working at voting sites during local elections.

Mary Lu’s most joyful and fulfilling memories were with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. This was evident by the photos of her family that she proudly displayed throughout her home. Mary Lu is survived by her three sons, James (Rosalie) Gallagher of Lake Nebagamon, Tim (Carrie) Gallagher of Superior, and Patrick (Nancy) Gallagher of South Range; eleven grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Gallagher, Shannon (Autumn) Gallagher, Kathryn (Kostiantyn) Korchak, Craig (Brittany) Gallagher, Alissa (Jared) Anderson, Eric (Jenni) Gallagher, Jessica (Brian Anderson) Gallagher, Sean (Katie) Gallagher, Megan Gallagher, Michelle Gallagher, and Derek (Lisa) Gallagher; and fifteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. “Jack” Gallagher; parents, Edward and Mae (Sampson) Klinzing; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Diane Klinzing; and many family, friends, and classmates.

Mary Lu was a force of nature whose fierce optimism and gratitude for life could be felt immediately by those around her. A special thanks to Pat, Kelly, Lois, Michelle, Kim, Tony, and the rest of the staff at Encompass Healthcare and Assisted Living in Superior, WI for their dedicated care of Mary Lu during her final days.

Visitation will be on Thursday June 1, from 10:00 until the 11:00 Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of Christ the King Church, 1111, Belknap St. Superior. Burial will be in St. Pius Cemetery, Solon Springs.

If desired, memorials in Mary Lu’s name may be made to the Cathedral School or to a Local Wounded Warrior Project.

