Mary Lou Reid, 95, of Superior, died on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Mary Lou was born March 15, 1928 to Mary Elise (Dollahan) and James Larsen in Superior, WI.

She was employed as an operator for the phone company for many years and then with Lakehead Pipeline until her retirement.

Mary Lou was a member of Darrow Road Wesleyan Church and worked in the kitchen for many years. She had a green thumb, enjoying growing vegetables and flowers in her yard. Mary Lou had many fruit trees and was busy during the harvest season.

Mary Lou was passionate about her family, she enjoyed spending time with them, hosting family get togethers and always fed anyone who stopped by to visit. She adored being with all her grandchildren this brought her to her “happy place”. Mary Lou loved spending time at the cabin with family and friends in the summer months. She enjoyed going on walks to Pattison Park and long days of berry picking. Mary Lou took joy in faithfully feeding the birds and critters in her yard, saying, “God gave us the animals to take care of”.

At 95, she would ask. “how’d I get so old so fast”? Up until 3 years ago, she was still running circles around all of us. She could not sit still, and constantly moving around in the yard or running into town to play card games with her friends. Mary Lou looked forward to spending time with her friend, Bud and going on drives together.

For the last three years, Mary Lou had finally taken the much-needed time to sit back and actually be “retired”. She focused on her Bible reading, talks with the Lord and counting her many blessings. She loved sitting on her porch, reminding us how blessed she was to be able to stay at home. During this time, her daughter Patty and granddaughter Inga, were able to care for her and listen to the many stories she shared. Family and friends would frequent her to remind her that she was loved and cared for. She always appreciated someone stopping by.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor, making people laugh and being the center of attention. Mary Lou will be missed by her family and her many friends.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jule; son, Greg; brothers, Howard and Roger Larsen and sister, Ruth Ross and great grandson, William Reid.

Survivors include her daughters, Patty Helfenstein and Mary (Doug) Mac Donald; her longtime boyfriend, Bud Pettingil; sister, Joanne Schultz; brother, Jim Larsen; daughter in-law, Jocelyn (Kevin) Meredith; grandchildren, Inga (Michael Cooper) Anderson, Scott (Molly) Baker, Tammy (Andy) Lee, Christopher (Syna) Reid, Aaron (Jeannie) Reid, and Nick (Beth) Reid; 19 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the 12:00 pm Funeral Service Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Darrow Road Wesleyan Church, 4020 Darrow S. Road, Superior, WI. A luncheon will follow the service in the church.

Burial will be in Summit Cemetery.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com