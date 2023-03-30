Mary L. Smith (Bach)

Mary Lou Smith passed away March 16, 2023 in Vancouver, Wa. Mary Lou was a long term resident of Superior before moving to Vancouver. She worked at Sacred Heart in Spokane, Wa. as a surgical nurse on the open heart team and at St Lukes in Duluth for 30+ years as a surgical nurse. Mary was preceded in death by both parents and a brother. She is survived by two daughters Cynthia Smith and Melanie Nelson, a sister Patricia Gilbertson and two granddaughters. Various nieces and nephews.