Mary L. Hoeffling

Mary Lou Hoeffling, 97 formerly of Iron River, WI, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Encompass Healthcare & Assisted Living in Superior.

She was born January 24, 1926, to Mamie (Simpkins) and Homer Harvey in Oklahoma City, OK.

Mary was a homemaker that was devoted to her family. She married Eugene Hoeffling on Aug. 7, 1946, in Superior, WI.

Mary and Gene lived many years in Iron River during the summer month and wintered in Queen Valley, AZ. She enjoyed rock picking, square dancing in their young years and always like to travel.

Preceded in death by her parents Homer and Mamie Harvey, sisters Margaret, Pat, Bev and brothers Sonny, Virgil, John, David, and Eugene; daughter, Linda Staxrud and Son Dan Hoeffling; grandson, Jason Hoeffling; great-grandson, Christopher Hoeffling and great-granddaughter Zoe Tischler.

She is survived by her Husband of 76 years Gene, sons, Darrell (Gloria) Hoeffling, Mike (Radha) Hoeffling, Brian (Pat) Hoeffling; daughter-in-law, Sue Hoeffling and son-in-law Mike Staxrud; grandchildren, Jim (Marcy) Hoeffling, Shelly (Gregg) Tischler, Aaron (Alena) Hoeffling, Brent (Steph) Warren, Travis (Leanne) Warren, Danielle (David) Tribbey, Darren (Audra) Hoeffling, Lori Bean, Tom Staxrud, Michael (Melissa) Hoeffling Jr., Charlotte (Douglas) Hanson, Stacey (Bob) Wallin, Dion (Brianna) Hoeffling, Jessica Hoeffling, Josie (Doug) Haugen, Jamien Hoeffling, Jared Hoeffling, Megan Hoeffling and Elliott Hoeffling; 36 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center, 69420 Airport Road, Iron River, WI, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Iron River, WI. To view the guest book visit www.downsfh.com