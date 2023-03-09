Mary K. “MacMillan” Peterson

Mary Kathryn (MacMillan) Peterson, 57, of Duluth, MN and Superior, WI passed away on March 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital with family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary was born on May 28, 1965, to Ronald and Diane MacMillan. She grew up in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School in 1983. During school, Mary had a lot of friends and many interests. She was a Varsity swimmer, and she was a lifeguard at several locations. Mary was also a Varsity Cheerleader for the Denfeld Hunters. She skied in the winter and also enjoyed waterskiing at the cabin and visiting with family in the summer there.

After high school, Mary attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout and became the Menomonie High School Cheerleading Coach, and she took her team to a competition in Florida. Later, Mary also attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Mary was a natural caregiver to others, and she spent her career taking care of others with her business in the home health field.

Mary married Mark in 1993. Together, they had one daughter, Madeline. She was a loving and devoted mother to their daughter, Madeline.

Later in her life, Mary was diagnosed with a kidney disease and was a kidney transplant survivor for over ten years. Her family made many trips with her to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for surgery and checkups. More recently, Mary’s journey became more difficult when she was diagnosed with cancer nine months ago and bravely endured treatments, surgery, and multiple complications. She battled numerous challenges that most people don’t face in a lifetime. Despite her pain and challenges, Mary was never one to complain about her pain.

Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Gertrude MacMillan, Marion and John Barnish, and her aunt Patricia Shearer.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Madeline Peterson of Superior; grandson, Jaylon; former husband, Mark Peterson of Superior; parents, Ronald, and Diane MacMillan of Duluth; brothers, Mike (Susie) of Minneapolis and Tim (Kristi) of North Branch; aunt, Jeanne (Rick) Rep; uncle, Dan Shearer; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be deeply missed by her family and friends for her kind and caring heart, her fun-loving spirit, and her generous nature.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15th from 5-7:00 pm at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St, Superior. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 16th from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Belknap St., Superior, with Fr. Andrew Ricci officiating. A light luncheon will follow in Kress Hall at the church. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Duluth, MN.

Memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic Transplant House at https://gift-of-life.org/ or mailed to 705 2nd St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902.

To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com.