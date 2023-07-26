Mary Jo Putz

Mary Jo (Stubb) Putz, longtime S uperior resident, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Great Falls, MT.

She was born in Wausau, Wi on December 27, 1940, daughter of Arvid and Melba (Penner) Stubb, moving to Superior in 1943. After graduating East High School in ‘58, Mary Jo attended Superior State Teachers College and Superior Vocational School. She worked in Minneapolis (Pillsbury), Duluth (Cargill, Bagley Jewelers, NQI) and Superior (Smedberg’s Grocery, Kwik Trip) until her retirement in 2019. She met the love of her life, John Putz, in spring of 1964 and they married later that year on Dec.12, in Superior. They celebrated 28 years of marriage before his passing in 1992. Mary Jo was a longtime active member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Mary Jo loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. You could often find her reading a good book, making her own greeting cards, traveling or playing games with her friends. Above all, Mary Jo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her son, Joe (Beth) Putz, St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Jane (Rick) Paulson, Great Falls, MT; grandchildren Zach, Josh and Jake Paulson, all of Great Falls, MT and Paige and Sam Putz, St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Jon Stubb, Green Bay, Wi and Timothy (Patty) Stubb, Iron River, WI; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, sister Jeanne Arveen “Molly” Stubb, grandparents Joseph & Mary Penner and John & Ida Stubb, in-laws Joseph & Hermine “Minnie” (Musser) Putz, sister-in-law Patty Stubb, nephew Joseph Putz III and her parents. Services will be held Monday, August 14 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Superior. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. memorial service. Private interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.