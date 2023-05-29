Mary Elizabeth Johnson, 79, of Poplar WI, went peacefully in her home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday morning, May 12th, 2023. With family by her side singing hymns of praise.

Mary was born on March 30th, 1944 to Albert and Betty Cyr of Alderwood Manor, Washington.

She Graduated from Edmonds High School, class of 1964.

Mary was united in marriage to Courtney Johnson on May 29th, 1964.

Together they raised three daughters, Lorna, Crystal and Jennifer.

Mary was a talented cook and Baker. She was known for her many sweet treats, breads and her specialty, pies.

Anyone lucky enough to enjoy a meal at the Johnson dining room table was in for a treat.

Mary worked a variety of jobs over the years. For 11 years before her retirement she worked for Minnesota Power.

Mary did every kind of hand work. sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. And made many beautiful things for her girls and grandchildren.

There are many shared memories of baking and cooking together in the kitchen and many valuable hours of learning timeless skills from her.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Courtney Johnson, daughters, Crystal Johnson & Jennifer Johnson. Brother John Cyr (Cecille), Aunt Patricia Lantzy, Aunt Lorna Rentko, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

And many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her daughter Lorna Marie Cristilly, parents, Albert & Betty Cyr, sisters, Nancy, Carol & Jeanie and brother Bob.

Celebration of life will be held at Mission Covenant Church, Poplar, WI.

Saturday June 3rd

Visitation starting at 11:30am with service starting at 1pm. Food and fellowship to follow the service.