Mary A. Berg, age 83, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Dove West in Eau Claire, WI.

Mary was born December 11, 1939 in Hinsdale, IL, the daughter of Clara and Wencel Mrkvicka. She moved to Superior, WI in 1960 with her parents and five of her siblings. Superior was her home, until moving to Eau Claire in 2015 to be closer to her daughter. She resided at Oakwood Hills, until very recently, when her health got in the way of her independent living.

Mary loved to give back. And that she DID! Mary received the Jaycees Humanitarian of the Year award in 1991, the Jaycees Citizen of the Year award in 1996 and in 1999 she received the Bresnan Prism Award for her volunteer work for local organizations including the Salvation Army, United Way, Toys for Tots, and Catholic Charities. Mary was a lifetime member of the Salvation Army Board, was on the Board for Superior Days, and a Charter Member of Leadership Superior-Douglas County. Mary taught 4th Grade Religion Class, was a lector, and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis Church in Superior. She was also a member of a vocal/guitar group that performed at Cathedral and other parishes over the years. Her favorite role was the time she spent volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior. In 2014 she was recognized by Essentia Health for her 1,000 hour service milestone! No matter the group or organization, Mary would always play a key role. Her leadership continued when she moved to Eau Claire quickly becoming a “Resident Ambassador” and “Bingo Caller” at Oakwood Hills.

Her working career began in 1967 as an Account Clerk in the Douglas County Treasurer’s office. She was later appointed to the position of Deputy Treasurer in 1979 and then selected to finish the term of the existing Treasurer in 1983. She was then elected Douglas County Treasurer, the position she held until her retirement in 2001. She then took on a post-retirement job as National Bank of Commerce’s Prime Timers Club Director. A position she thoroughly enjoyed.

Mary is survived by one daughter, Shawn (Keith) Hammerbeck of Altoona, WI; two grandchildren, Adam (Melanie) Hammerbeck of Green Bay and Katelyn (Bronson) Stelzer of Cadott; four great-grandsons, Boden & Bennett Hammerbeck, and Henry & Wyatt Stelzer.

She is also survived by six of her seven siblings, Catherine (Bill) Lane, Joan (Jerry) Jaques, Barb (David) Shipman, Jerry (Lee) Mrkvicka, Sally (Peter Stoddard) Mrkvicka, Peggy (Jim) Wettengal; a special friend Debbie Lindquist; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister-in-law Jim (Dororthy) Mrkvicka.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Father Andrew Ricci as celebrant. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Superior immediately following the mass.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Mary’s name to the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots Program, 916 Hughitt Ave, Superior, WI 54880.