Marvin Ogren

Marvin F. Ogren, 91, of Port Wing, WI died peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior, WI.

He was born in Ashland, WI, February 2, 1932, the son of Rudolph and Helga (Larson) Ogren.

Marvin was united in marriage to Marjorie Wilcox on December 14, 1957, and they celebrated sixty-five years of marriage before his passing.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion in Port Wing.

Marvin began his career as a commercial fisherman as a teenager and continued until his retirement. He also spent time working at the Grain Elevator in Superior.

He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Port Wing.

He was honored last year for being one of the oldest members of the American Legion in Port Wing, WI.

Above all, Marvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Marjorie Ogren, Port Wing, WI; sons, Jeffrey Ogren, Iron River, WI, and Daniel Ogren, Port Wing, WI; grandchildren, Kasey, Mitchell, Taylore, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Brody, Connor, and Breckin; sisters, Louise Duncan, Bloomington, MN, and Janet Niles, Redmond, WA; brother, Ronald Ogren, West Bend, WI, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his baby boy, Robin Ogren, and his parents.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at First Lutheran Church, 83105 Washington Avenue in Port Wing, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service with Pastor Richard Boutin officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date where Military Honors will be accorded by the Port Wing American Legion Post #531 Honor Guard.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.