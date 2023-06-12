Mark K. Thompson, 72, a lifelong resident of Superior, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at his residence.

Mark was born on July 30, 1950, the son of Merrill and Maxine (Johnson) Thompson. He graduated from Superior Senior High School with the class of 1968 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stout.

He owned and operated Thompson Rental for many years. He was a member of the Son’s of Norway and Concordia Lutheran Church. Mark loved to golf, ride motorcycles and go boating. He enjoyed fixing and tinkering with things.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce.

Mark is survived by his children, Julia Stolfa of Le Sueur, MN, Janet Thompson of Le Sueur, Peter (Kelly DuBois) Thompson of Arlington, MN, and Andrea (Nate) Coppock of Shakopee, MN; granddaughter, Alena Ruth Coppock; brother, Dr. Kim (Sandy) Thompson of Lake Nebagamon; sister-in-law, Robin Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be on Friday June 16th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1708 John Ave., with Rev. Michelle Rowell as officiant. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements.