Marion Christensen, 93, lifelong Superior resident, passed away September 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Amnicon Town Hall, 8985 E Hwy 2, S Range WI 54874, with a Remembrance at 2:30 followed by an afternoon of Bingo. Please bring your can tabs which will be collected and donated to Ronald McDonald House Duluth MN as a memorial to her. A family interment will be at the Poplar Cemetery.