Marilyn H. Danielson

Marilyn Helen Danielson, 86, lifelong Superior resident, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

She was born in Superior on August 31, 1936, the daughter of Eino and Helen (Johnson) Blomquist.

After high school, Marilyn attended the University of Wisconsin Superior, earning her bachelor’s degree in education. She worked in the Superior, Duluth, and Maple school districts as a substitute teacher for 15 years before her retirement in 1974.

She married Ronald Danielson on April 18, 1955, in Pine City, MN. They celebrated 59 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.

Marilyn was a former member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and sold Avon for many years.

Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. You could often find her reading a good book, playing the piano, solving puzzles or crosswords, and playing card games. She also enjoyed going to local antique shops and stopping by her favorite casinos.

Above all, Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kim (John) Stevens, South Range, WI; son, Lee (Jennifer) Danielson, Superior; grandchildren, Nikole (Peter) Fredrickson, South Range, WI, grandchildren Parker, Chase, and Paislee Danielson, Superior; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald, daughter, Lynn, and her parents.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 820 Belknap Street in Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service with Rev. Joel Huenemann officiating.

Burial will be in Waino Ever-Rest Cemetery.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzod.com.