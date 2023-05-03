Lynn Catherine Davis (Simon)

December 26, 1949 - April 20, 2023

Lynn Catherine Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, in Port Charlotte Floria. Born on December 26, 1949, in Superior, WI.

Lynn was a card shark always ready for a game or a dip in the pool for some water aerobics, water volleyball or just to talk and say hi. Her infectious smile and upbeat attitude made her loved by all who knew her. She was a happy-go-lucky person.

Lynn is survived by two identical twin Sons, Christopher (Dana) Davern and Craig (Tina) Davern; Sisters, Jan (Steve) Szorc and Laurie (Jeff) Dahl; 10 grandchildren Trisha(Logan) Woodruff; Trevor Davern; Brady Leskela; Sam (Alex) Dietze; Shawn(Lauren) Wilson; Nick(Morgan) Davern; Chase Mikloczak; Tayler Mikloczak; Alexa Shelton; Alyssa Shelton (Shy Sletta); and fourteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many more loved ones. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Dwight Davis, and her Parents, Lois (Charles Deneweth) and Donald Simon.

Lynn’s family and friends will always remember her for her quick wit and love of fun. She was a joker to the end and always knew how to keep things light. Rest in peace, Lynn - you were a real ace!

A private celebration of life will be held in Lynn’s honor. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.