Lowell G. Haworth

Lowell Gyles Haworth, 91, died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Benedictine Marywood Assisted Living in Duluth.

He was born on June 29, 1931, to Sam and Jesse Haworth.

In his youth, Lowell worked with his mother and father on the family farm. He graduated from Hawthorne High School and Superior Central High School in 1949.

He began working for the Douglas County Highway Department in 1954 as a road grader operator, maintaining and blacktopping county roads, also operating snow plows in the winter, and maintained road signs in the county until his retirement in 1990.

Lowell was married to Jeanette from 1951 until her death in 2010. Together they had five children, Randy, Ricky, Jill, Wendy, and Kevin.

He enjoyed his family, and he and his wife hosted hundreds of parties with them for birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and family meals. He also faithfully took them camping, traveling to see sights around the country, and enjoyed being with them at school and church events.

Lowell was a faithful member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church (now Hope Community Church) of Superior from 1955 until his health prevented him from attending. He and his wife faithfully encouraged their children to place their faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, and each of them continues to do that to this very day.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife, his brother, and a host of family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Randy (Diane), Rick (Lesley), Jill, Wendy, and Kevin (Kim) and sisters-in-law, Audrey and Joan. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

His children are saddened at his passing but are rejoicing that he has now joined a great cloud of witnesses in the faith made possible by the heavenly Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service at Hope Community Church, 1604 Banks Ave., Superior with Rev. Kevin Haworth officiating.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Haworth, Andrew Haworth, Tim Nolan, Jeremiah Cauthorn, Nathan Haworth, Erik Haworth, David Jardine, Jake Sorensen, Kiley Morgan, and Ethan Haworth.

The family wishes to thank Benedictine Marywood Assisted Living and St. Luke’s Hospice for their wonderful care.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.