Louise E. Bakken

Louise Elizabeth Bakken, age 85, of Solon Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Aspen Health in South Range, WI. She was born on August 21, 1937, in Highland Township, WI, the daughter of Trygve and Ruth (Carlson) Brevig. She was united in marriage to Eugene Bakken on September 17, 1964 in Superior, WI.

Louise was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Solon Springs and an active member of the Garden Club and American Legion. She enjoyed bowling, knitting and swimming.

Louise loved decorating for every holiday. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Robin Shilts of Delta, CO, Ralph Gunnerson of Solon Springs, WI, Ruth (Kevin) Quigley of Solon Springs, WI, Rose (Russell) Crum of Solon Springs, WI, and Renee (Gary) Vandenberghe of Solon Springs, WI; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Leroy (Missy) Brevig and Arlene (Alan) Gunnerson; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene Bakken; her sister, Darlene; her grandson, Joseph; and her son-in-law, Clinton Shilts.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Solon Springs Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. Pastor Jason Clifton will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

