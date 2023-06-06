Lorraine M. Belanger, 107, formerly of Superior, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.

She was born December 9, 1915, in Pierz, MN, daughter of Anton and Appolonia (Rozek) Malinowski.

Lorraine was the oldest living member of Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior.

In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and throughout her life she knitted and crocheted, often to benefit her church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; stepdaughter, Delores Deal; and step-grandson, James Deal.

Survivors include her nephews, Richard, Lester, and Raymond; several grandnephews and grandnieces; special grandniece, Lisa Bath; step-grandchildren, Jacqueline Grand and Keith Deal; special friend, Marie Ludke; and past and present members of the Belanger family.

Visitation will be from 10 until the 11 a.m. service, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior. The Reverend Father Andrew Ricci will officiate.

The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Superior.

