Loreen “Rene” Koenig, 91, longtime resident of Superior, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Villa Marina Health and Rehabilitation in Superior. She was born in Bloomer, WI, on January 14, 1932, the daughter of Harold and Helen (Sokup) Misfeldt. Loreen was a graduate of Cathedral High School’s class of 1950 and attended Viterbo College in LaCrosse, WI. She was united in marriage to Jerry Koenig on February 9, 1952, and they celebrated fifty-two years of marriage before his passing in January of 2005. Loreen was a Journalist for the Duluth News Tribune for seventeen years and was a longtime active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Superior. She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Debra) Misfeldt, Lagrange, IL; sister-in-law, Rosie Misfeldt, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry; sisters, Sharon Misfeldt, Helen June Braun, Doris Connolly, Pat DeMeyer; brother, Jim Misfeldt, and her parents. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2316 E. 4th Street, Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Loreen’s name to St. Francis Church. The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.