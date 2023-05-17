Lois M. Boyer

Lois Margaret Boyer, 95, of Superior, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with family by her side at Aspen Health & Rehab in South Range, WI.

She was born on April 24, 1928, in Superior to Ingvald and Bertha (Moe) Shervy, Sr.

Lois married George Boyer, Sr. on Oct. 12, 1946, in Superior and they had 64 years together before George’s death.

Lois was a homemaker who was busy with the PTA, the Girl Scouts and caring for her family. She and George were foster parents to numerous children and young adults over the years.

Lois was a loyal member of the Women of the Moose for 43 years, and a former member of Zoar Lutheran Church. She was a founding member of “The Club”, a neighborhood ladies’ group. She was also part of the Navy Mothers. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved to play bingo. She participated in bowling leagues and enjoyed traveling to tournaments.

Lois will be remembered for her kindness, her giving spirit, and her passion for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Roy, Robert and Ingvald, Jr., and her grandson, Steve.

She is survived by her children, George (Teresa) Boyer, Jr., Fredrick (Sharon) Boyer, Michael (Mavis) Boyer, Bruce (Barbara) Boyer and Roiann (Edwin) Priem, Jr.; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Chad, Ben, Paul, Emma, Erin, Craig, Aaron, Thalia, Amii, Amanda, Ashley, Michael, and Becky; 34 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and many children they provided foster care for over the years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service, with Fred Boyer officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Following the service at the cemetery a luncheon will be held at the Moose Lodge, 66 E 5th St., Superior.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com.