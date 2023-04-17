Lois I. Larson

Lois I. “Nana” “Squirrel” Larson, 74, of Superior, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice, Duluth.

She was born September 22, 1948, in Superior, daughter of Howard and Mary (Rivord) Olson,

Her work history included Amzoil as a dispatcher, many years at Fairlawn mansion and retired from the city of Superior public works department.

Lois loved playing pool, softball and swimming at the YMCA. Her love for animals, especially cats, is the reason she called herself “Crazy Cat Lady.” Of all her interests, the top priority was her family and all family events.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Larry D. Larson; son, Eric Larson; brothers, Richard Olson and Earl Olson; stepbrother, Robert A. Chaffey; and brother-in-law, Dennis J. Olson.

Survivors are her brothers, Dennis (Linda) Olson, Wakefield, KS, and Harvey (Donna) Olson, Superior; sister, Marcia Olson, Superior; stepbrothers, Ken (Marsha) Chaffey, Superior, and Ray (Tammy) Chaffey, South Range, WI; special nieces, Jennifer (Dan) Jablonski, Esko, MN, and Rhonada (Dennis) Line, Superior; granddaughters, Kiana Jablonski, Esko, MN, Taylor Jablonski, Superior, Carmen Sclavi, Superior, and Ella Sclavi, Superior; great-grandson, Vinny of Superior; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Should friends desire, memorials in Lois’ name may be made to your local animal shelter or humane society.

No service per her request.

The family extends a special thank you to St. Luke’s Hospice for their compassion and loving care.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.

