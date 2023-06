April 24, 1946 - May 13, 2023

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Lois Boyer, 77, Poplar, Wis., died Saturday, May 13, in Aspen Health & Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 13, at Downs Funeral Home in Superior. Fred Boyer will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Moose Lodge in Superior.

