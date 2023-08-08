Lleaellyn L. Westlund, 87, of Superior, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Superior Rehabilitation Center.

She was born December 6, 1935, in Ashland, daughter of Emil and Lila (Jacobson) Green.

While at Ashland High School she served as assistant secretary to the principal and played cello in the orchestra. Following her graduation, she attended Ashland County Teachers College and taught for 4 years at Dupont School in Washburn.

On December 28, 1957, in Ashland, Lleaellyn Green and Gordon Westlund were united in marriage.

In Ashland she was a member of Salem Baptist Church where she assisted in teaching Sunday school, directed the children’s choir and sang in the church choir.

Gordy and Lleaellyn then moved to Lake Nebagamon where she had a daycare in her home and went back to college. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the U.W.S. and then taught school in Solon Springs for over 30 years.

For many years she was a member of Ogden Avenue Baptist Church and then Bayside Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and served on the Christian Education Board. Her relationship with her Lord and Savior was always very important to her.

She and Gordy bowled in the United Christian Bowling League and enjoyed traveling to Branson and the southwest. Reading, singing, playing the piano, and coffee dates with her teacher friends were some of her other interests. Spending time with her family was always her top priority.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; sister, Lola Kunschke; brother, Cliff Green; and nieces, Katie and Pam.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Merril) Johnson, South Range, WI, Kevin Westlund, Apple Valley, MN, and Tami (Steve) Nicholas, Superior; grandchildren, Vanessa Johnson, Joshua (Harlee) Johnson, Nathan (Jessica) Johnson, and Emma (Ja’lon) Sventek; great-grandchildren, Maclean, Jazmine, Kolten, Mason, Maverick, and Mia; siblings, James (Kathy) Green, Superior, and Harvey Green, Las Cruces, NM; and many special relatives.

Visitation will be from 9 until the 10 a.m. service Friday, August 11, 2023, at Bayside Baptist Church, Superior. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

The private burial will then take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Ashland.

The family would like to thank the staff at Superior Rehabilitation Center, Essentia Health and Essentia Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided to Lleaellyn.

The Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements.