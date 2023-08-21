Leo Zalaznik

MERCER, Wis. - Leo Matt Zalaznik Jr., 72, of Mercer, unexpectedly passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2023, at home.

God definitely broke the mold when Leo was born to the late Leo and Margaret (Suding) Zalaznik on June 29, 1951, in Superior. After graduating in 1969 from Superior High School he lived a life of strong faith, no regrets, fun pranks, and simply loving life. He started his career at Lakehead Pipeline (now Enbridge Energy) and held many roles within the company moving to several cities in WI, IL and MI. Leo was well-respected by his crews, partners, and most of his leadership. He retired in 2006 after a 35-year career at the same company.

As a testament of his love for his children, he saved every day of his annual accrued vacation to spend during the summer with them. He made sure their moral fibers were enriched by playing oldies music and watching “The Twilight Zone” on Friday evenings. The summers were filled with fishing, badminton, croquet, softball, football, campfires, and daily visits from family and friends in Barnes. He made sure each of his children knew how to change a flat tire and the oil in their car. When you left his house, he’d send “care packages” of chocolate chip cookies, rice krispie bars and random trinkets he wanted to get rid of. He’d exclaim: “You have to take the good with the bad!” Sometimes his family didn’t find these surprise boxes until they returned home and they’d be wrapped in strong tape and wire.

In later years, Leo’s greatest joy was being able to spend time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. A handful of their words about him:

He was a frequent customer of our make-believe stores, massage pop-up shops and attended our long church services with M&M’s as communion. He lovingly built us playhouses, he played dress-up and danced with us. He was an amazing listener and was there to help, no matter what. He was the “cool” Grandfather, like a real-life superhero from a movie. His skin has so many more layers than a normal person because he is so tough. He would make a whole room of people smile and laugh. He was home base. A place so solid, anyone was able to drop in whenever, unannounced and stay as long as they wanted. He taught us, we are stronger together and is the source of our strength, energy, and optimism. He was in every way the rock of our family and will always be seen as someone to idolize.

Leo was a man of many passions. A self-taught car builder, he enjoyed working on both vintage and newer vehicles. He combined those skills by taking a new Charger and welding the body of a 1969 Dodge Coronet Wagon on it (with the help of his friends). He just finished his second similar project with a 2018 Challenger and a 1965 Belvidere and already had plans for his next build. Leo was not a fan of replacing tires but loved to do burnouts when he was with his hot-rod friends (or by himself). He also enjoyed to beat opponents in bags, shuffleboard, pool, cards, dice, chess, backgammon, sequence, cribbage, bingo, badminton, baseball, football, soccer and frisbee. He shared his love for cars, hunting, fishing and games with anyone who was willing to join him. Although he hunted, he enjoyed feeding his wildlife friends. His daily visitors included numerous deer, foxes, bear, bald eagles and owls.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marge. He is survived by his children: Lori Gross of Woodbury, Minnesota, Leo III (Kerri) Zalaznik of Suamico, Wisconsin, Mike (Deanna) Zalaznik of Superior, Wisconsin, Kristy (Jordon) Eunison-Chisti of Duluth, Minnesota. Leo relished his role as Grandpa to: Katelyn (Ben), Ashley (DJ), Abigail, Christian, Felicity, Matthew, David, Arabella, Leo IV, Myla, Grace, Elizabeth (Zack), Austin, Branden, Rowan and Miirah, and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte. Left with decades of many fond and colorful memories are his sister, Zelda (Dave) Olaf of Wisconsin Rapids; his brothers, Jim (Elizabeth) of Warr Acres, Oklahoma, and John (Cherry) Hanna of Poplar, Wisconsin; and many, other relatives and friends. His brother Jim stated it perfectly, “I imagine most people in Heaven are walking streets of gold, Leo, but you are probably racing a chariot on them! ‘You picked a fine time to leave me, loose wheel.’ God bless you. Until we meet again.”

A celebration of life luncheon will be held on Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wolf’s Den in Mercer. Please join us to share a story, if possible. No flowers please. If you are not able to make the party, please go to a local establishment and raise a cold Bud Light to living a life of no regrets, play a harmless prank on an unsuspecting person, share some homemade cookies with a friend or hug a loved one.

Jerald Rocco, owner and manager of Lakeside Memorial Chapel Inc., in Wakefield, Michigan, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences or to share a memory, please go to lakesidememorialchapel.com