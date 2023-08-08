Lawrence F. Abbott

Lance Corp. US Marine Corp. in Vietnam passed away Friday July 28th, 2023 at the age of 74.

Larry was born June 13th, 1949 to Frank and Gloria Abbott. He had two brothers Thomas (Tommy) and James (Jimmy). He had two children, Gina (Abbott) Remus and Frank Abbott (Stacy) and four grandchildren, Frank and Jessica Abbott and Natalie and Nicole Remus.

Larry attended college at UWS Superior where he earned a BA in science and social work in 1990. He worked for Soo Line Railroad until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and could be found on the links at Nemadji nearly every morning.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Superior. He was known and loved by many for his amazing smile and out going personality. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother Gloria and brother Tommy.

There will be a celebration of life on September 9th at VIP Pizza in Superior from 12pm-3pm.