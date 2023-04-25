LaVerne Maxine Geraldine Larson, former longtime resident of Solon Springs and Superior WI, died peacefully at the age of 98, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Settlers Ridge Care Center in Celina, TX, with loving family by her side.

LaVerne was born in Duluth, MN on August 4, 1924, to David and Hannah (Strand) Johnson. LaVerne was united in marriage to Fred Edgar Larson on December 16, 1944. They celebrated fifty-eight years of marriage before his passing on September 19, 2003.

LaVerne worked as a receptionist at a dental and doctor’s office in Superior, WI. She was also a telephone operator. During World War II, she worked for the Department of Defense as a secretary for the Civil Service. LaVerne was a founding member of the Apostolic Faith Assembly Church where she served as a pianist, teacher, and director of music.

LaVerne’s greatest joy was spending time as a loving wife and mother. She cherished the time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. LaVerne was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her hobbies and interests included reading her Bible, cooking, sewing, gardening, canning, reading, walking, horseback riding and swimming. She also enjoyed entertaining with friends and family.

LaVerne is survived by her daughters: Linda D. (Dale) Mains, Sandra K. Larson, Coleen G. Grooms, and Bonnie J. Cochran; grandchildren: Randy (Elizabeth) Mains, Ben (Brandi) Mains, Dustin (Alix) Mains, Jeffrey (Megan) Mains, Jacob Grooms, and Blake Cochran; great grandchildren: Ashlynn Mains, Ryder Mains, Gage Mains, Adysen Mains, Maylee Mains, Hudson Mains, Berkley Mains, Maddox Mains; great-great grandson: Huntington Mains, and her brother David Johnson.

LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents David (Hannah) Johnson; beloved husband, Fred Larson; brothers, Eugene Johnson, Reuben (Lucille) Johnson, Sister-in Law Dorothy Johnson.

A celebration of LaVerne’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Down-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Ave, Superior, WI, with a reception to follow. Pastor Lincoln Fry and grandson, Brian Mains will officiate the service. A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon Springs, WI.

