Laura Lynn Hursh, ‘Mama Laura,’ 50, of Poplar, WI, passed away from complications of autoimmune disease, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth surrounded by her family and friends.

Laura Lynn was born in Superior on Dec. 8, 1972, the daughter of Robert and Joanne (Ernst) Moen. She graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1991.

She married Rob Hursh on February 26, 1994, and they celebrated 29 years of marriage.

Laura Lynn was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and gardening, and was also known as the bird lady. She found a second home and pure happiness in Buras, Louisiana where she loved shrimping, harvesting oysters, shark fishing, and crabbing. Most important to her was her family, especially her grandchildren who were her life.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne.

Laura Lynn is survived by her husband, Rob Hursh; father, Bob Moen of Poplar; children, Billy (Hannah) Hursh of South Range and Brianna (Cole) Spindler of Foxboro; grandchildren, Easton, Emersyn, Everett, and Clayton; sisters, Maryjean Kresky of Lacrosse, WI and Kathleen (Steven) Sickler of Foxboro; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A shrimp boil will be held in honor of Laura Lynn on Saturday, April 22nd beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Northern Pines Golf Course, 69420 Airport Road, Iron River, WI 54847.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.