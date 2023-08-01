Lifelong Superior resident, Larry Joseph Swenson, age 74, set his book down for the last time on Sunday, July 30 th surrounded by his family and loved ones. The youngest of three children of Swen and Genevieve Swenson, Larry was born August 21 st , 1948, in Superior Wisconsin. A veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam war, he returned home and had a 35-year career at Georgia Pacific until its closure. He then completed early childhood training to assist his wife’s family daycare. In retirement, Larry could be found with his nose in a book, a cat in his lap, playing cards with his friends, volunteering with the American Legion Honor Guard, or watching his beloved Green Bay Packers or Milwaukee Brewers. Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; daughters, Sherri Swenson, Ashley Swenson, and Carla (Jay) Erlenbach; granddaughters, Audrey and Elena; many loving family and friends; and his cats Gladys and Pearl. Larry was preceded in death by both parents and his siblings Jerry and JoAnne. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Larry’s 75 th heavenly birthday on August 21 st at Cremation Society of Minnesota (4100 Grand Avenue Duluth, MN 55807). Visitation at 9 am, service at 10 am with reception to follow. A grave side interment, with military honors, will occur at 1:30 pm at Greenwood Cemetery (8402 Tower Ave, Superior, WI). The family would like to thank the healthcare team at Essentia Duluth for the excellent care Larry received over the years. Our ‘Felix’ was ready for his final cat nap.