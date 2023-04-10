Larry A. Tollefson

Larry “Tolly” A. Tollefson, 87 of Superior, passed away Wednesday, March 22 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital after a short illness.

He was born April 09, 1935 in Superior to Clarence and Marie (McCain) Tollefson. He graduated from Superior Central High school and was a top athlete in gymnastics and football.

He served in the Coast Guard, the 5th Army, then had a long career for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation keeping our roads and bridges safe.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman at the Solon Springs cabin plus the many rivers for brook trout. Loved adventures especially on death defying amusement rides with roller-coasters his favorite. He learned to play cards on the ships which led to being a top cribbage player, poker, and black jack. He loved to gamble especially in Las Vegas and Laughlin Nevada, lucky Larry. Loved to dance and play his drums in a variety of Polka bands over the years entertaining so many.

Tolly is survived by his brother Clarence, daughter Debbie, son Jeff; grandchildren Greg Kivi and Jemma Tollefson.

April 26, 2023 1:00 P.M. will have Military Funeral Honors at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way Spooner, WI