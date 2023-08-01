Lance Lynn Scott of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on July 23, 2023, at the Wisconsin Veterans’ Home at Chippewa Falls.

Lance was born February 18, 1942, in Eau Claire to Grace Maurine (nee Williamson) Scott and Clarence Malcom Scott (Edna).

In his youth, Lance was a Boy Scout and a talented athlete. He was a tumbler, baseball player and alpine ski racer.

After graduating high school from Eau Claire Memorial High School, Lance attended St. Olaf College and enlisted in the US Army. He spent three years of active duty in Stuttgart, Germany, was trained as a sharpshooter and worked in Army Intelligence Operations.

When Lance returned to Eau Claire, he worked many jobs at National Presto Industries,

Hutchinson Technology, several bike shops including Rosewood Cyclery and The Wheelbarrow, retiring from the Phillips Medisize in 2018.

Lance liked to ride motorcycles and bicycles, SCUBA dive, and he ran Grandma’s Marathons.

Lance’s true passion became cross country skiing in the mid-1970s and he finished 41

Birkebeiners. He was a proud member of the Birch Leggings Club, receiving the 40 Year Award in 2015.

Lance will be remembered for being a kind and gentle soul. He was always helping others and he appreciated what others did for him. He was a man of few words but his heart was huge.

Lance was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Mark Scott. He is survived by his three brothers, Malcom, Richard (Rosanne) and Ronald (Julie) Scott of Superior, WI, a host of nieces and nephews, several cousins, stepbrother James Call, and his many beloved friends that he collected wherever he went.

Special thanks to niece Lisa Scott Buenger, Lance’s extended family of “Angels” Lorraine Henning, Cleone Jaeger, Barb McDermid, Marilyn Skrivseth, Arlyn Stertz, and for their love and devotion to Lance over the past ten years, and the caring staff at Care Partners and the WI Veteran’s Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 8, 2023, at the Chippewa Valley Cremation and Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI. Visitation is 11:00 - 12:00, service at 12:00, followed by a luncheon. Please bring photos and Lance stories to share.

If you would like to honor Lance’s memory, please consider doing an act of kindness for someone and making them laugh.

For those who wish, memorials in memory of Lance may be made to Eau Claire Ski Striders, 401 Lincoln Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701, or the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, 10527 Main Street, PO Box 911, Hayward, WI 54843

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI is serving the family.