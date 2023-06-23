Kristin Bernacki

Kristin Patrice Bernacki 72 formerly of Tomah, Wisconsin daughter of Carl and Katherine Larsen passed away on June 19, 2023 in Spring Hill, FL. Kristin is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a BFA and graduate of Winona State University with a Master’s in Counseling. Kristin is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jim Bernacki, son Justin Bernacki (Grady), grandson Theodore Bernacki and sister Katherine Kasper (Ron). Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the American Alzheimer’s Association.