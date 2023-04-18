Kevin J. Erickson, 67, of Duluth, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.

He was born January 16, 1956, in Duluth, son of William A. and JoAnn D. (Ronding) Erickson.

Kevin’s work history included Coca-Cola, K-Mart, and working as a chimney sweep.

Fishing and hunting were some of his favorite past-times.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Wesley; brother, Bill; and sister, Tanya.

Survivors include his children, Krystal Olson and Bill Erickson; several grandchildren; sister, Twila (Bob) Uotinen, South Range, WI; brother, Glenn Erickson, Duluth; friend, Rob Porter, Duluth; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family urges anyone struggling with drug addiction or substance abuse to please seek professional help.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.

