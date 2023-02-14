Kenneth Holmstrand

Kenneth Raymond Holmstrand (Ken) 89, former resident of Superior, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. He is survived by his wife Rosalie, children Ken (Ann) Holmstrand, Lynn (Allan) Jarvis, Dave Holmstrand, and Rosalie’s children Melodie (Jerry) Hood, Rebecca Alread, Tom (Liz) Phelps, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings Hulda, Augie and Helge, and his wife Darlene (Fumoy). A Celebration of Life will be held in March in Florida. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to “Semper Fi and America’s Fund” or your local dog rescue.