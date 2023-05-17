Kathleen D. Ziebell

Kathleen Delores Ziebell, 70, lifelong Superior resident, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. She was born in Superior on November 23, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Crawford) Cronin.

Kathleen was united in marriage to Daniel Ziebell on August 25, 1971. Together they raised three children and celebrated thirty-seven years of marriage before his passing on August 14, 2008.

She was very well known in her community. She was a member of Busy Bodies, a fun group of people who get together to watch old Laurel and Hardy films, vintage cartoons, and shorts. She was also the founding member of PZ Lounge, a bar built in her home, where she could spend time with her family and friends. She also loved a good road trip to different spots all over the country. Some of her favorite things were butterflies and the Green Bay Packers.

Kathleen will forever be remembered for her spunky attitude and her fighting spirit. She was lucky enough to have beaten cancer and continued to live life to the fullest. She will be greatly loved and missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura Ziebell, Superior, and Jennifer (Daniel) Hautamaki, South Range; son, Patrick Ziebell, Superior; grandchildren, Gunnar Anderson, Taylor Larson, and Daryl Ziebell, all of Superior; great-grandchildren, Devon Ziebell, Daniel Ziebell, and Summer Ziebell, all of Superior; significant other Arthur “Art” Petrey, Superior, and close friends Trish and Marsh Hanson, Victoria Main, and Tom, Hannah, Oliver, and Evelyn Murphy.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Ziebell; her parents Robert and Virginia Cronin, and her brother, Robert Cronin Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:30-7:00 PM on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Belknap Lounge, 130 Belknap Street, in Superior, WI.

Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th St in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit their website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.