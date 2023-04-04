50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Kendrick

642b196676791b10f09c6b44.jpg
Published April 04, 2023 at 11:03 AM

Karen (Silcher) Kendrick, 60, of Superior, Wisconsin formerly of Minnetonka, passed away unexpectedly March 24, 2023.

Preceded in death by parents Dell and Lorene Silcher.

Survived by brothers Brent Silcher of St. Louis Park; Paul (Lori) Silcher of Princeton; sister Linda (Kurt) Hallgren of Arden Hills; nephew Daniel Hallgren and nieces Trina and Samantha Hallgren and many friends. Rest in peace dear sister.

Karen loved animals so memorials to ASPCA American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals aspca.org would be appreciated.

Service details pending.

To view the guest book or leave a message visit www.downsfh.com

Modulist Image