Karen Kendrick

Karen (Silcher) Kendrick, 60, of Superior, Wisconsin formerly of Minnetonka, passed away unexpectedly March 24, 2023.

Preceded in death by parents Dell and Lorene Silcher.

Survived by brothers Brent Silcher of St. Louis Park; Paul (Lori) Silcher of Princeton; sister Linda (Kurt) Hallgren of Arden Hills; nephew Daniel Hallgren and nieces Trina and Samantha Hallgren and many friends. Rest in peace dear sister.

Karen loved animals so memorials to ASPCA American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals aspca.org would be appreciated.

Service details pending.

