Karen K. Boggess

May 7, 1945 ~ May 21, 2023

It is with great sadness, the family of Karen Kay (Revolinski) Boggess, Iron River, WI, announces her passing after a 5 year heroic battle with cancer. Karen lived her life full of adventure, unconditional love and devotion for her family and faith. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Iron River, WI. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., and continue until the hour of service at the church.