June E. Askegaard, 82, of Foxboro, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, surrounded by her family at home.

She was born March 22, 1941, in Fort Bragg, California, daughter of William and Evelyn (Saari) Johnson.

On April 7, 1962, in Biwabik, MN, June Johnson and Ronald Askegaard were united in marriage.

June was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Superior, and B.L.C.W.

Some of her interests included gardening, crocheting, reading, listening, and helping Ron farm.

Preceding her death were her parents.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Ron; sons, Todd (Tony Huhta) Askegaard, Nashville, TN, and Duane Askegaard, Foxboro; daughter, Pamela Askegaard, Superior; granddaughter, Nona Ericson, New Richmond, WI; and brother, Donald (Jane) Johnson, Tower, MN.

Visitation will be from 10 until the 11 a.m. service, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Superior. Reverend Darrell Kyle will officiate.

Following the service, a luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall.

After the luncheon burial will be held at Summit Cemetery, Foxboro.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com.