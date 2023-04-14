Julie Dianne (Breitung) Dudek

July 6, 1966 - April 12, 2023

Julie D. (Breitung) Dudek, 56, of Grafton, WI died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, following a lengthy illness.

Julie was born in Superior, Wisconsin on July 6, 1966, the daughter of Ray and Betty Breitung. She graduated from Superior Senior High School with the class of 1984 and went on to earn a Secretarial degree in Milwaukee.

She grew up in Superior, WI surrounded by many friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was always ready to have a good time. Her favorite times were spent with her daughter, Jennifer, going to lunch, shopping, exploring and having fun.

She had a special friend, Dave and we won’t forget her precious cat, Tin, who was always by her side.

Julie worked for State Farm Insurance, Joe Harrings Agency for over 30 years. Joe said that Julie was loved by all of their clients. Joe said she was such a big help and that they had many laughs fun times in the office.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Betty; brother, Ray (Buster Breitung and nephew Dustin Germann.)

Julie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Dudek (fiancé Noah Canney) of Random Lake, WI; brothers: Jack (Jean) Breitung of Gordon WI, Jim (Lyn) Breitung of Solon Springs, WI; sisters: Jeanna Gagne of Superior, WI, Suzyn (Tim) Cragin of Iron River, WI; former husband, John Dudek (Carmen); nephews: Tom Germann and Joe Gagne; nieces: Jill (Breitung) Dowd and Kristen (Germann) Glaser.

Per Julie’s request, there will be no service. Her wishes were for her siblings to get together with Jennifer and family for dinner.