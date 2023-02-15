Judith Ana Rozowski, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, following an extended illness. She was well cared for by the angels at Amedysis Hospice Care in Dallas, Texas.

Judith was born on December 30, 1953, in Duluth, Minnesota, to her parents the late Frank Rozowski, and the late Mary Ostovich. Judith was raised in Superior, Wisconsin, and graduated high school from St. Beads Academy in Eau Clair, Wisconsin. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1980 from Cal State University - Fullerton. She was a Spanish teacher for many years in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, El Paso, and Dallas. Judith loved to go shopping and traveling the United States with her husband, Robert Ando. But most of all, she loved living with her cats, Bubba and Panther.

Judith’s sister, Paula Kuether (spouse - Steve) remains to cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Frankie Rozowski, Jr., and Dale Stankiewicz, and her niece, Alycia Fox.

Private family services will be held in the future.

Parker-Anderson Funeral Home in Kaufman, Texas, is honored to assist Paula with the arrangements for Judith.