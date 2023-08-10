Joyce Darlene Dahlman, beloved darling daughter, sister, Mother, Grandmother, teacher and friend, passed away August 7, 2023, at her home in Alma Center, Wisconsin.

Joyce was born November 30, 1933, in Superior, WI. Her parents Marie and Olaf Fjelling loved her very much. She lived a special and adventurous childhood surrounded by her three loving sisters, Irene, Olga, and Elvina along with many friends. Her days were filled with laughter, baking, ice skating and being outdoors. Joyce talked often about learning different musical instruments along with singing in a yodeling group with homemade outfits. She cherished music and carried this love through her life.

Joyce attended UW Superior college, graduating and taking her teaching degree to Beloit, WI. She taught at Robinson Elementary and enjoyed teaching very much. It was in Beloit that she met Herbert Charles Dahlman and they married December 19, 1959. They raised three children, David, Karen and John. Joyce championed homemaking, teaching, and caring for her family. She was very active in the church and community, including teaching the children’s choir. If there was a vacation campfire, Joyce would be there playing her guitar and leading sing-alongs. She loved her grandchildren very much and was excited to hear about their latest adventures.

Joyce was always curious and engaging. She enjoyed being stylish as she also saw much beauty in the world. Conversations with Joyce were about bringing out the very best in people. She had a unique sparkle in her eyes and when you were around her you knew you were loved.

Joyce Darlene Dahlman. “Darlene” means darling. Joyce was a darling gift to this world. Joyce will be very much missed, remembered, and carried on.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; sister Olga Munnings and her husband William; and brother-in-law Steven Bednarcik.

She is survived by her sisters Irene Bednarcik and Elvina (Gerald) Carlson; sons David (Ania Wasilewska) Dahlman and John Dahlman; daughter Karen (Emil) Giese; grandchildren Kacie Ebert, Erik Ebert, and James Giese.

A memorial service for Joyce Dahlman will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton, WI. Friends may call during visitation from 11am until the start of services.

The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home is assisting the family, 715-963-2311.